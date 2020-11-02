UrduPoint.com
Eight Power Pilferers Booked In Sargodha

Mon 02nd November 2020 | 01:58 PM

Eight power pilferers booked in Sargodha

FESCO task force caught another eight persons involved in electricity theft and meter tampering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :FESCO task force caught another eight persons involved in electricity theft and meter tampering.

Police source said on Monday that FESCO task force teams conducted raids at various areas of Sargodha district including chak 63 NB,Tatariyan,chak-116 NB and red handed caught eight people involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were: Ansar,Fazal Hayyat,Shoukat, Muhammad Iqbal, Junaid and others.

On the reports of FESCO authorities, police registered separate cases.

