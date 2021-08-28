Eight power pilferers booked in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

FESCO task force caught eight people involved in electricity theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :FESCO task force caught eight people involved in electricity theft.

Police said on Saturday that FESCO task force teams conducted raids at various areas of tehsil Sahiwal and red handed caught eight people involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were: Rafiullah, Muhammad Hussain, Umer Hayyat, Aslam, Saifullah, Tahir Abbas, Ghulam Raza and Raza Shah.

On reports of FESCO authorities, police registered separate cases.