Eight power pilferers booked in Sargodha

FESCO task force caught another eight persons involved in electricity theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :FESCO task force caught another eight persons involved in electricity theft.

Police source said on Wednesday that FESCO task force conducted raids at village Rattu Kala, Shahnikdar, Chak 135/NB others areas and caught another eight persons involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were--Zahoor Ahmad, Faisal Hayat, Ghulam Shabbir, Zulfiqar Ali, Intkhab Raza, Wasim Aslam, Muhammad Saleem and Muhammad Riaz.

On the reports of FESCO authorities,police registered separate cases.