Eight Power Pilferers Booked In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:50 PM

FESCO task force caught eight persons involved in electricity theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :FESCO task force caught eight persons involved in electricity theft.

Police said on Friday that FESCO task force conducted raids at various areas including New Satellite Town, Chawa and Chak Qazi and caught eight persons involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were identified as-- Ahmed Shar Khan, Ammanullah, Adeel, Javaid,Yasir, Nawaz, Ghulam Abbas and Ramzan.

On the reports of FESCO authorities, police registered separate cases.

