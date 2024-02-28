Open Menu

Eight Power Pilferers Busted

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Eight power pilferers busted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task-force caught eight power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the task-force raided various areas and caught Nisar Ahmad, Khadim Hussain, Deewan Ali, Arshad, Abu Obaida, Dost Muhammad, Ishtiaq and Aoun Muhammad for stealing electricity from the main lines and through meter tampering.

Police have registered cases against pilferers.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company From FESCO

Recent Stories

PML-N parliamentary party, allies set to meet toda ..

PML-N parliamentary party, allies set to meet today

19 seconds ago
 Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts ..

Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..

1 hour ago
 Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related ..

Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for i ..

Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA

3 hours ago
 Newly-elected KP members take oath today

Newly-elected KP members take oath today

3 hours ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears bef ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC

3 hours ago
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high po ..

Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance de ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

8 hours ago
 US stock markets drift lower on disappointing econ ..

US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data

16 hours ago
 2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochista ..

2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan