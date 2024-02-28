Eight power pilferers busted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task-force caught eight power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the task-force raided various areas and caught Nisar Ahmad, Khadim Hussain, Deewan Ali, Arshad, Abu Obaida, Dost Muhammad, Ishtiaq and Aoun Muhammad for stealing electricity from the main lines and through meter tampering.

Police have registered cases against pilferers.