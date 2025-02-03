Eight power pilferers caught

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on Monday caught eight

power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown.

According to official sources, the task force teams raided various areas

and caught eight accused involved in electricity theft from main lines

and meter tampering.

They were identified as Nisar Ahmad, Khadam Hussain, Deewan Ali, Arshad, Abu Abeda,

Dost Muhammad, Ishtiaq and Aoun Muhammad.

The police registered cases against pilferers.