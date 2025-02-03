Eight Power Pilferers Caught
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 11:40 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on Monday caught eight
power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown.
According to official sources, the task force teams raided various areas
and caught eight accused involved in electricity theft from main lines
and meter tampering.
They were identified as Nisar Ahmad, Khadam Hussain, Deewan Ali, Arshad, Abu Abeda,
Dost Muhammad, Ishtiaq and Aoun Muhammad.
The police registered cases against pilferers.
