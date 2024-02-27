Eight power pilferers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) during an ongoing crackdown against electricity pilferage caught eight power pilferers,here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the task force teams raided various areas and booked eight accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as-- Nisar Ahmad, Khadim Hussain, Deewan Ali, Arshad, Abu Abida, Dost Muhammad,Ishtiaq and Aoun Muhammad.

Police concerned registered cases and launched investigations against them.