Eight power pilferers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team on Saturday caught eight power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched here.

According to official sources,the task force teams raided various areas and caught eight accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as--Nisar Ahmad,Khadam Hussain,Rasheed Ali,Arshad,Lashari Abass,Dost Muhammad,Ishtiaq and Sami Muhammad.

Police registered cases against pilferers.