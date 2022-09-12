Eight power pilferers nabbed

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Power Company (FESCO) caught eight power pilferers during the last 24 hours.

According to spokesperson here on Monday,in line with special directives of Superintendent Engineer(S.

E) Circle office Sargodha Ibrar Ahmed,the teams accompanying task forces raided different areas and detected theft of 4,000 electricity units.

The accused ,who were Involved in meter tampering, direct supply and other violations ,were identified as-- Muzamil, Tanveer, Mazher,Qamer, Shehzad,Ghulam Shabbir,Raiz and Ashraf.