Eight Power Pilferers Nabbed

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Eight power pilferers nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team on Thursday caught eight power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched here against electricity pilferage.

According to official sources,the task force teams raided various areas and caught eight accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as--Nisar Ahmad,Khadam Hussain,Deewan Ali, Arshad,Abu Abida,Dost Muhammad,Ishtiaq and Aoun Muhammad.

Police registered cases against pilferers.

