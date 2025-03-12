Eight power pilferers nabbed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Wednesday caught eight power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown.

According to official sources,the task force teams raided various areas and caught eight accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as Nisar Ahmad,Khadam Hussain,Deewan Ali,Arshad,Abu Abeda,Dost Muhammad,Ishtiaq and Aoun Muhammad.

The police registered cases against pilferers.