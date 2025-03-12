Open Menu

Eight Power Pilferers Nabbed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Eight power pilferers nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Wednesday caught eight power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown.

According to official sources,the task force teams raided various areas and caught eight accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as Nisar Ahmad,Khadam Hussain,Deewan Ali,Arshad,Abu Abeda,Dost Muhammad,Ishtiaq and Aoun Muhammad.

The police registered cases against pilferers.

Recent Stories

AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global ..

AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges

16 seconds ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, R ..

UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Gov ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..

11 hours ago
 EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territ ..

EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity

11 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Ift ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

12 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Gr ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group

12 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan greetings from Ajman Cr ..

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan greetings from Ajman Crown Prince

12 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan