Eight Power Pilferers Nabbed In Faisalabad

Mon 15th July 2019 | 02:27 PM

Eight power pilferers nabbed in Faisalabad

FESCO teams arrested eight power pilferers from various parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) -:FESCO teams arrested eight power pilferers from various parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

FESCO spokesman said on Monday that FESCO teams conducted raids at various areas and found eight accused stealing electricity from FESCO main lines through different modes.

The teams removed their electricity supply meters and detection bills were issued.

The accused were -- Abdul Rasheed, Muhammad Akram, Asim, Sabir, Ahmad, Ehsan, Abdul Hameed and Iqbal.

Separate cases were registered.

