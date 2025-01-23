Eight Power Pilferers Nabbed Red-handed In DI Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 03:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) team has nabbed eight power pilferers red-handed during operation conducted against power theft in different areas of Mandhraan Sub-division.
A PESCO team led by SDO Mandhraan Sub-Division Eng. Naeem Uddin, under the supervision of XEN Rural division Eng.
Muaz, conducted operation against power theft in different areas including Al-Razzaq Colony, Nizam Garden, Saggu, Shorkot, Kokaar and Gulshan-e-Sarhad Colony.
During the operation, eight electricity thieves were nabbed red-handed.
The PESCO team also got registered separate cases against these power thieves in Shorkot police station.
The PESCO authorities have said the crackdown against the power theft would be continued indiscriminately and urged upon the consumers to ensure timely payment of their monthly bills to get a smooth power supply.
Recent Stories
Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador
1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony
Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report
ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI
Global leaders call for action on AI, climate crisis at Davos 2025
Fifth Purebred Arabian Horse Race concludes in Al Dhafra
M42 unveils new operating structure to drive innovation in global healthcare
‘NAFIS’ supports registration process of 71,510 Emiratis in private sector: ..
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week to take place on April 15
GCAA achieves 7 awards at Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards
Abdullah bin Zayed, US Secretary of State discuss strategic relations over phone
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four killed in bus-motorcycle collision6 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Marathon 2025 to kick off on January 266 minutes ago
-
Pink Bus Service gets thumbs up from civil society6 minutes ago
-
Eight power pilferers nabbed red-handed in DI Khan6 minutes ago
-
UOP, Social Welfare Directorate forge partnership to address social issues6 minutes ago
-
SEPCO launches crackdown on electricity thieves6 minutes ago
-
Each penny of national exchequer sacred trust of people: Chairman DDAC Hangu6 minutes ago
-
Factory involved in supplying smuggled Iranian petrol sealed16 minutes ago
-
USKT students visit SIAL16 minutes ago
-
Review meeting regarding encroachments held26 minutes ago
-
Work pace on Trauma centre reviewed26 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts first aid, fire safety training for police personnel26 minutes ago