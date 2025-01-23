Eight power pilferers nabbed red-handed in DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) team has nabbed eight power pilferers red-handed during operation conducted against power theft in different areas of Mandhraan Sub-division.

A PESCO team led by SDO Mandhraan Sub-Division Eng. Naeem Uddin, under the supervision of XEN Rural division Eng.

Muaz, conducted operation against power theft in different areas including Al-Razzaq Colony, Nizam Garden, Saggu, Shorkot, Kokaar and Gulshan-e-Sarhad Colony.

During the operation, eight electricity thieves were nabbed red-handed.

The PESCO team also got registered separate cases against these power thieves in Shorkot police station.

The PESCO authorities have said the crackdown against the power theft would be continued indiscriminately and urged upon the consumers to ensure timely payment of their monthly bills to get a smooth power supply.