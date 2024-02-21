Eight power thieves arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught eight power pilferers, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the task force raided various areas and booked Nisar Ahmad, Khadim Hussain, Deewan Ali, Arshad, Abu Abida, Dost Muhammad, Ishtiaq and Aoun Muhammad.

Police registered cases against the pilferers.