SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Sargodha has caught eight power pilferers from various areas of the district.

According to a spokesperson here on Friday, a crackdown was launched in various areas, and FESCO teams, accompanying task forces, raided different localities and caught Tahir, Hayat, Waqar, Hamaad, Sajid, Majeed, Kamran and Ahmed.