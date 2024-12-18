Open Menu

Eight Power Thieves Nabbed

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Eight power thieves nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team on Wednesday caught eight power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched against electricity pilferage.

According to official sources,the task force teams raided various areas and caught eight accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as--Nisar Ahmad,Khadam Hussain,Deewan Ali, Arshad,Abu Abeda,Dost Muhammad,Ishtiaq and Aoun Muhammad.

Police registered cases against pilferers.

