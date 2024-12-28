Eight power thieves nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team on Saturday caught eight power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched against electricity pilferage.

According to official sources,the task force teams raided various areas and caught eight accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as Safeer Ahmed,Jalip Hussain,Mufaqar Ali,Arshad,Abu Abeda,Dost Muhammad,Ishtiaq and Khan Muhammad.

Police registered cases against pilferers.