Eight Power Thieves Nabbed
Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2024 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team on Saturday caught eight power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched against electricity pilferage.
According to official sources,the task force teams raided various areas and caught eight accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.
They were identified as Safeer Ahmed,Jalip Hussain,Mufaqar Ali,Arshad,Abu Abeda,Dost Muhammad,Ishtiaq and Khan Muhammad.
Police registered cases against pilferers.
Recent Stories
Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather, lack of shelter: UNRWA Co ..
Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at sea while trying to reach Spain ..
8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast
BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2024
Abu Dhabi Police enforce comprehensive security plan for New Year’s Eve celebr ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winners of 15th Globe Soccer Dubai Awards
UAE eliminated from Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26
UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on President of Indigenous Women and Pe ..
UAE strongly condemns Israeli Occupation Forces' burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital ..
‘Amina Hospital - Ajman Half Marathon’ race to begin December 29
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight power thieves nabbed4 minutes ago
-
PM directs completion of smart meters' installation; steps to overcome power theft14 minutes ago
-
11 criminals nabbed14 minutes ago
-
PHP Multan region holds constables B-1 promotion exam44 minutes ago
-
APHC hails Pakistan Army’s firm support for Kashmiris’ just struggle1 hour ago
-
Moderate earthquake jolts IIOJK2 hours ago
-
ASI dismissed from service3 hours ago
-
Car accident claims six lives3 hours ago
-
Six of Lahore family killed in Tandlianwala road accident3 hours ago
-
Rana Sanaullah slams PTI for undermining economy through anarchy13 hours ago
-
Political stability vital for economic progress: Senator13 hours ago
-
Crackdown against price gougers; 18 arrested14 hours ago