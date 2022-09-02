Eight premises sealed, six arrested for flouting anti-dengue SOPs

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has sealed eight premises, arrested six persons over violation of anti-dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs), deputy commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon told media on Friday.

After chairing a meeting to review weekly progress of dengue in the Federal capital, he said some109 different places were raided during last day to check anti-dengue SOPs. Additional deputy commissioner, assistant commissioners, biologists, livestock, health department, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad officials were present on the occasion.

All the departments concerned briefed the deputy commissioner about the latest situation and measures taken to destroy the dengue larvae. The officials told the DC that a vigorous campaign was underway to check anti-dengue SOPs at potential hotspots including graveyards, junkyards, workshops, tire shops and service stations.

The assistant commissioners, magistrates were checking places on daily basis to control dengue larvae whereas district and tehsil level emergency response committees were identifying dengue larval hotspots, said DC adding that the health department regularly checked suspected dengue patients in various hospitals. Prompt response was taken when a dengue patient was identified.

He said peoples' cooperation was very important to control dengue, adding that a community mobilization campaign was in progress to raise awareness about dengue.

Meanwhile, upon directions of DC Islamabad, AC secretariat Aneel Saeed along with Directorate of Municipal Administration, National Highways Authority and the federal capital police conducted an anti-encroachment operation against illegal and temporary encroachments to ease out traffic flow from Athal Chowk to Jhuggi Stop on Main Murree Road, Bhara Kahu.