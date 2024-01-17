Open Menu

Eight Prisoners Recommended For Education Remission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 07:17 PM

Eight prisoners recommended for education remission

As many as eight prisoners were given education remission on Wednesday after they qualified for different courses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) As many as eight prisoners were given education remission on Wednesday after they qualified for different courses.

A meeting chaired by DIG prisons Multan, Mohsin Rafique Chaudhary, was held at his office and attended by Superintendents and Deputy Superintendents of Central and District Jails.

A total of eight cases were discussed during the meeting wherein recommendations were forwarded to IG Prisons Punjab for further processing.

Prisoners on an education remission basis were pardoned remarkably.

Those who attended the meeting including superintendents Arshad Ali, Naveed Ashraf, Deputy Superintendent Regional Office Multan, Sajid Hussain Raza, and Religious Teacher Qari Zubair Abbas, says a news release issued here.

DIG Prisons, Chaudhary Mohsin Rafique ordered Superintendents Jails to take all steps for enhancing educational capabilities of the prisoners so that they could turn out useful citizens after completing their sentences, it added.

APP/mjk

1730 hrs

Related Topics

Multan Education Punjab Arshad Ali All

Recent Stories

Three-day 'Unique Art & Craft Exhibition' begins

Three-day 'Unique Art & Craft Exhibition' begins

5 minutes ago
 LESCO chief holds e-Kachehri to address customers' ..

LESCO chief holds e-Kachehri to address customers' complaints speedily

5 minutes ago
 KP Police launch e-policing Apps for enhanced secu ..

KP Police launch e-policing Apps for enhanced security

6 minutes ago
 Ali Asfand vows to utilize all experience in U19 W ..

Ali Asfand vows to utilize all experience in U19 World Cup

4 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses PTI founder's pleas against rejectio ..

LHC dismisses PTI founder's pleas against rejection of nomination papers

6 minutes ago
 DC, REC inspect Monitoring Control Room

DC, REC inspect Monitoring Control Room

6 minutes ago
Djokovic digs deep to reach Australian Open third ..

Djokovic digs deep to reach Australian Open third round

8 minutes ago
 84 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

84 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

8 minutes ago
 Govt making efforts to facilitate pilgrims: Specia ..

Govt making efforts to facilitate pilgrims: Special Representative to the Prime ..

38 minutes ago
 QWP condemns social media campaign against SC

QWP condemns social media campaign against SC

14 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Ha ..

Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad urges citizens to ob ..

14 minutes ago
 Japan announces $3.62 mln grant to support Pakista ..

Japan announces $3.62 mln grant to support Pakistan's polio programme

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan