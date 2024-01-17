Eight prisoners recommended for education remission

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as eight prisoners were given education remission on Wednesday after they qualified for different courses

A meeting chaired by DIG prisons Multan, Mohsin Rafique Chaudhary, was held at his office and attended by Superintendents and Deputy Superintendents of Central and District Jails.

A total of eight cases were discussed during the meeting wherein recommendations were forwarded to IG Prisons Punjab for further processing.

Prisoners on an education remission basis were pardoned remarkably.

Those who attended the meeting including superintendents Arshad Ali, Naveed Ashraf, Deputy Superintendent Regional Office Multan, Sajid Hussain Raza, and Religious Teacher Qari Zubair Abbas, says a news release issued here.

DIG Prisons, Chaudhary Mohsin Rafique ordered Superintendents Jails to take all steps for enhancing educational capabilities of the prisoners so that they could turn out useful citizens after completing their sentences, it added.

