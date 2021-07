(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Anjum Raza Syed on Thursday visited the District Jail and released eight prisoners of petty offenses.

He also visited different blocks and checked food besides security arrangements.

Jail Superintendent Akhter Iqbal and Deputy Superintendent Allah Ditta were also present.