Eight Private Members' Bills Introduced In Senate

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 06:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :As many as eight Private Members' Bills were introduced in the Senate on Monday and all of them were referred to the relevant standing committees for further deliberations on them.

The legislative proposals introduced on the first private member's day of 293rd session were the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Amendments of Articles 1, 51, 59, 106, 175A, 198 and 218); the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Islamabad Pure food Authority Bill, 2019; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Amendment of Articles 51 and 106); the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Insertion of Article 253A).

One of the bill, the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 seeking insertion of new section 79A, was withdrawn by the mover Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh as it was opposed by the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.

The minister asked the mover to review the bill following which it was withdrawn.

Two other bills including the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Amendment of Article 45) ) and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Amendment of Articles 1, 51, 59, 106, 154, 175A, 198 and 218) were deferred.

The House also considered the supplementary agenda and passed the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The bill was moved by PPPP lawmaker Sassui Palejo.

The consideration of a private member's bill, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019, as passed by the National Assembly was deferred.

The House also passed a motion under Rule 126 (7) to consider the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2017 in joint sitting. It is to mention that this bill passed by the Senate and transmitted to the National Assembly could not be passed by the National Assembly within ninety days of its laying in the National Assembly.

