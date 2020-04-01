UrduPoint.com
Eight Proclaimed Offenders Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eight proclaimed offenders and court absconders here on Wednesday.

Police spokesman said that on the direction of DPO Amara Ather, teams of various police stations of district have started operation against proclaimed offenders and conducted raids at different areas under their jurisdiction.

Police have succeeded in arresting eight proclaimed offenders including Hassan Khan, Rab Nawaz, Azhar Iqbal, Muhammad Nazir, Zahid Alam , Muhammad Asif, Adil Saeed, and Muhammad Ashraf.

The proclaimed offenders were wanted in over dozen of cases of robbery, theft and attempt of murder.

Police have started further investigation.

