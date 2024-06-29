Eight Profiteers Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The district administration arrested eight shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the city on Saturday.
According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various points and got arrested Muhammad Naveed, Irfan, Naqash, Tauqeer Hussain, Muhammad Amjad, Nouman, Naeem and Umar Hayat for overcharging, and imposed hefty fines.
The DC said action against profiteers was ongoing on a daily basis to ensure the implementation of official rates in the markets.
