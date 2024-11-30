Eight profiteers arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) District administration arrested eight shopkeepers for profiteering during a crackdown on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a special crackdown continues across the district against profiteers under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Wasim.

Price control magistrates are visiting markets on a daily basis to check price lists. The DC said that stern action was being taken over profiteering and hoarding across the district.

He said that the price control magistrates checked 1149 shops in the last four days and imposed heavy fines on profiteers while eight shopkeepers were arrested over violations.

He maintained that the crackdown would continue to discourage profiteering and ensure the availability of commodities at controlled rates.