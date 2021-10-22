Eight profiteers arrested during crackdown against profiteering

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :District administration nabbed eight shopkeepers for selling commodities on high rates during a crackdown launched across the city.

The authorities were taking strict action against profiteers and hoarders, following the Deputy Commissioner, Mubeen Elahi, directions of ensuring availability of food items and other essential commodities as per rates fixed by the government.

In this regard on Friday, the Assistant Commissioner Yousaf Cheena conducted raids on different markets of the city and checked rates of commodities and 8 shopkeepers were taken into caustady over the charges of profiteering .

During the raids at markets, he found various shopkeepers involved in selling commodities on high rates. The officer arrested eight shopkeepers and got registered FIRs against 22 others while a fine of Rs 95,000 was also imposed on various others over profiteering.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Yousaf Cheena said that no one would be allowed to violate government instructions adding that crackdown against profiteers would continue without any discrimination.