Eight profiteers arrested, fine imposed in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Thr Price Control Magistrates have arrested eight profiteers for selling commodities on high rates on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, the price control magistrates conducting raids across the district to ensure sale of commodities on government's announced rates.

The prices control magistrates have checked 657 shops during the last 24 hours and found 125 shopkeepers involved in selling commodities on high rates.

The price control magistrates have arrested five of them and imposed fine 176,600 on others.