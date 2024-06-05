Eight profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Eight shopkeepers were booked for profiteering from various parts of the

city on Wednesday.

According to official sources, price Control Magistrate Muhammad Zafar inspected various points ,including City Road, Khushab Road, Old Civil Lind and old vegetable market besides

arresting Muhammad Ifftikhar, Aqib, Imtiaz, Safdar, Javed ,Numan,Gulzar and Akhtar

for overcharging and imposed fines.

Cases were registered against them.