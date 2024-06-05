Eight Profiteers Held
Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Eight shopkeepers were booked for profiteering from various parts of the
city on Wednesday.
According to official sources, price Control Magistrate Muhammad Zafar inspected various points ,including City Road, Khushab Road, Old Civil Lind and old vegetable market besides
arresting Muhammad Ifftikhar, Aqib, Imtiaz, Safdar, Javed ,Numan,Gulzar and Akhtar
for overcharging and imposed fines.
Cases were registered against them.
