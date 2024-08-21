Eight profiteers held:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The district administration booked eight shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the city, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources,the price control magistrates checked various points in the city and found that Azhar,Tufail,Yousaf,Ibrar,Kashif,Ghazanfar, Rizwan and Zahid were selling eatable items were selling eatable items at exorbitant rates.

The price control magistrate imposed fine on various shopkeepers for overcharging.