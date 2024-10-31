Eight profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Eight shopkeepers were booked for profiteering in various parts of the city on Thursday.

According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various points of the

city and arrested seven shopkeepers including Abu Bakr, Arif, Ramzan, Nazeer Ahmad,

Tariq, Farooq, Nadeem and Tahir for overcharging.

The magistrates imposed hefty fines

on the violators.

Cases were also registered against them.