Eight Profiteers Held:

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Eight profiteers held:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The district administration arrested eight shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city,here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points, including University road,Quenchi Morr,Lorri adda and found that shopkeepers namely–Ali Raza,Asghar Ali,Muhammad Ashraf,Muhammad Kamran,Zeeshan,Ahmad,Safdar and Rashid were involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.

