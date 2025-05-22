Eight profiteers held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The district administration arrested eight shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of city, here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points, including Chak No.

71-NB, 49-NB, Sillanwali Road and found that shopkeepers, identified as Shahbaz, Riaz, Saleem, Waheed, Gulzar, Javed, Nawaz and Hassan were involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fine on them.