Open Menu

Eight Profiteers Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Eight profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The district administration arrested eight shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of city, here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points, including Chak No.

71-NB, 49-NB, Sillanwali Road and found that shopkeepers, identified as Shahbaz, Riaz, Saleem, Waheed, Gulzar, Javed, Nawaz and Hassan were involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fine on them.

Recent Stories

Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, ci ..

Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, citing personal reasons

13 minutes ago
 Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation C ..

Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

13 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance ..

UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance climate action, water diplomac ..

14 minutes ago
 Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 202 ..

Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 2025

28 minutes ago
 Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date

Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date

28 minutes ago
 Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi ..

Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi after breakup with Shubman Gi ..

1 hour ago
Google integrates Gemini AI into Chrome browser fo ..

Google integrates Gemini AI into Chrome browser for smarter browsing

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises trade mission ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises trade mission to the Philippines, Thailand

1 hour ago
 Dubai Future Experts Programme launches 5th cycle ..

Dubai Future Experts Programme launches 5th cycle with 21 participants

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for ..

Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for MoI Personnel

2 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort ..

Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort welcomes 20 Emirati leaders

2 hours ago
 IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested duri ..

IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested during Nov 26 protest

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan