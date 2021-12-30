Eight PSVs impounded over corona SOPs violations

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has impounded eight Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and challaned several others besides imposing fines on violations of corona virus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has impounded eight Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and challaned several others besides imposing fines on violations of corona virus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The district administration, on the special directives of Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali continued its ongoing campaign to enforce Covid-19 SOPs.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

A total of 27 raids were conducted in different areas of the district during last three days as the authorities took action against the violators.

The DC urged the citizens to follow the SOPs and adopt all possible precautionary measures against corona virus.

The officers concerned had accelerated their raids against the violators, said a district administration spokesman.

He informed that the provincial government had imposed restrictions on public transport and business activities to curb the spread of contagion. To implement this, various teams led by Rawalpindi RTA Secretary cracked down on public transport vehicles.

He informed that Secretary, RTA also distributed face masks among citizens.

395