Eight Pyrolysis Plants Demolished

Published October 25, 2022 | 08:31 PM

Eight pyrolysis plants demolished

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration has demolished eight pyrolysis plants busy in extracting oil from used tyres and causing air pollution, here on Tuesday.

The special teams took action against the polluters under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while carrying out inspections at Ravi bed and also got registered FIRs against the owners of the plants.

The deputy commissioner said that monitoring officers and patwaris had been directed to check industrial units under anti-smog campaign, adding that strict action was being taken against smoke-emitting industries and vehicles in the city. He said that the local administration was further improving its system to check and control smog. Farmers had been informed about ban on burning crop residue in the fields and strict action would be taken against violators, he added.

