Eight Ramazan Bazaars To Be Setup In Rawalpindi District
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Implementing the instructions of the Punjab Government, the District Administration Rawalpindi will establish 08 Ramazan Facilitation Bazaars to provide relief to the people.
According to the details, the bazaars will be established in different Tehsils where essential items will be available at wholesale rates to maximize the relief for the people during the holy month of Ramazan.
The bazaars will be established in Allama Iqbal Park and Haideri Chowk in Rawalpindi City Tehsil. Chohar Model Bazaar will be established in Rawalpindi Cantt, while Ramadan Facilitation Bazaar will be established in Chak Beli Khan in Rawalpindi Saddar Tehsil.
In Tehsil Gujar Khan, Service Road, Hayatsar Road, in Tehsil Taxila, Deen Plaza, Main GT Road, Taxila, and in Tehsil Kahuta, Sabzi Mandi, Main Bazaar Kahuta, in front of Assistant Commissioner Office, while in Tehsil Kallar Syedan, near Mureed Chowk, Kallar Syedan, Ramadan Sahulat Bazaar is being set up.
All necessary facilities will be provided to the consumers in the Sahulat Ramazan Bazaar.
