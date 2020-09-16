UrduPoint.com
Eight Reports Of Committees Presented In Senate

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 02:42 PM

Eight reports of Committees presented in Senate

The Senate on Wednesday witnessed presentation of eight reports of the Committees in the House and also passed six motions granting extension to various bodies for presentation of their reports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Senate on Wednesday witnessed presentation of eight reports of the Committees in the House and also passed six motions granting extension to various bodies for presentation of their reports.

Chairman Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed presented four reports of the Committee in the House. Two reports were related to legislative proposals including the Press Council of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020 while one was regarding starred question seeking educational and others details of Chairman and Managing Director of PTVC and other on Point of Public Importance about closure of ptv Bolan Channel.

Chairman Standing Committee on Power Senator Fida Muhammad presented reports of the Committee on various problems being faced by the renewable energy projects and alleged sale of gas turbine power station (GENCO-I), Kotri, Sindh.

Chairman Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik presented report of the Committee on the Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Anti-Terrorism (Third Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The House passed six motions under Rule 194 (1) granting 30-day extension to Standing Committees on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, Power and Information Technology and Telecommunication for presentation of reports on matters referred to them.

The House passed a motion under Rule 196 (1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012 and adopted report of Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges regarding a Privilege Motion against the Secretary Ministry of Communications.

The House was adjourned to meet again on September 18, 2020 (Friday) at 10:30 p.m.

