Eight reports of Standing Committees presented in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :As many as eight reports of various standing committees were presented in the Senate on Friday granted an extension to four committees for submission of reports in the House.

Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Chairman Senator Taj Haider presented the report of the Committee on the Bill further to amend the Elections Act, 2017 (The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2023), introduced by Senator Fawzia Arshad on January16, 2023.

Senator Sana Jamali presented the report of the Committee on the Bill further to amend the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources Act, 2007 (The Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (Amendment) Bill, 2022) on behalf of committee Chairman Senator Syed Sabir Shah.

Senator Fawzia Arshad presented the report of the Committee on the Bill further to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 (The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023), introduced by Senator Seemee Ezdi on January 16, 2023 on behalf of Senator Mohsin Aziz, Chairman, Standing Committee on Interior.

Senator Seemee Ezdi , Chairperson, Standing Committee on Climate Change, presented report of the Committee on the Bill further to amend the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act, 1997 (The Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2023), introduced by Senator Seemee Ezdi on 16th January, 2023.

Senator Rubina Khalid, Chairperson, Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs, presented report of the Committee on the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) proposed by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for the financial year 2023-24, under sub-rule (7) of Rule 166 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman, Standing Committee on Defence, presented the report of the Committee on the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) proposed by the Ministry of Defence for the financial year 2023-24, under sub-rule (7) of Rule 166 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012.

Jam Mehtab presented the report of the Committee on the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) proposed by the Ministry of National food Security and Research for the financial year 2023-24, under sub-rule (7) of Rule 166 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012 on behalf of Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah, Chairman, Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research.

State Minister for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan presented the reports on the observance and implementation of principles of policy in relation to the affairs of the federation for the years 2013-14 to 2017-18 and for the years 2018-19 to 2019-20, as required under clause (3) of Article 29 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on behalf of Minister in Charge of the Cabinet Secretariat.