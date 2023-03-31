UrduPoint.com

Eight Reports Of Standing Committees Presented In Senate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Eight reports of Standing Committees presented in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :As many as eight reports of various standing committees were presented in the Senate on Friday granted an extension to four committees for submission of reports in the House.

Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Chairman Senator Taj Haider presented the report of the Committee on the Bill further to amend the Elections Act, 2017 (The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2023), introduced by Senator Fawzia Arshad on January16, 2023.

Senator Sana Jamali presented the report of the Committee on the Bill further to amend the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources Act, 2007 (The Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (Amendment) Bill, 2022) on behalf of committee Chairman Senator Syed Sabir Shah.

Senator Fawzia Arshad presented the report of the Committee on the Bill further to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 (The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023), introduced by Senator Seemee Ezdi on January 16, 2023 on behalf of Senator Mohsin Aziz, Chairman, Standing Committee on Interior.

Senator Seemee Ezdi , Chairperson, Standing Committee on Climate Change, presented report of the Committee on the Bill further to amend the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act, 1997 (The Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2023), introduced by Senator Seemee Ezdi on 16th January, 2023.

Senator Rubina Khalid, Chairperson, Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs, presented report of the Committee on the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) proposed by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for the financial year 2023-24, under sub-rule (7) of Rule 166 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman, Standing Committee on Defence, presented the report of the Committee on the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) proposed by the Ministry of Defence for the financial year 2023-24, under sub-rule (7) of Rule 166 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012.

Jam Mehtab presented the report of the Committee on the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) proposed by the Ministry of National food Security and Research for the financial year 2023-24, under sub-rule (7) of Rule 166 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012 on behalf of Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah, Chairman, Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research.

State Minister for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan presented the reports on the observance and implementation of principles of policy in relation to the affairs of the federation for the years 2013-14 to 2017-18 and for the years 2018-19 to 2019-20, as required under clause (3) of Article 29 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on behalf of Minister in Charge of the Cabinet Secretariat.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Business Water Mushahid Hussain Syed January Criminals 2017 Cabinet

Recent Stories

Ramadan 2023 Initiative: Supporting Emirati famili ..

Ramadan 2023 Initiative: Supporting Emirati families, emerging businesses in pro ..

14 minutes ago
 e-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the ..

E-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the month of Ramzan

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Firing

1 hour ago
 Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership ..

Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership to Enhance Connectivity to th ..

2 hours ago
 Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Se ..

Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Security Forces

2 hours ago
 Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes th ..

Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes three-member bench

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.