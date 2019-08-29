UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Reports Of Standing Committees Presented In Senate

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 08:36 PM

Eight reports of Standing Committees presented in Senate

The Senate on Thursday witnessed presentation of eight reports of various standing committees on three legislative proposals and four other matters referred to them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The Senate on Thursday witnessed presentation of eight reports of various standing committees on three legislative proposals and four other matters referred to them.

Convener, Special Committee on ChinaPak Economic Corridor (CPEC) Senator Sherry Rehman presented First Interim Report of the Special Committee of the Senate on CPEC.

On behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on National food Security and Research, a member of the Committee Senator Seemi Izdi presented report on a point of public importance regarding regularization of sixty four (64) posts of three projects in Balochistan.

On behalf of the Chairman Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, a member of the Committee Senator Mushtaq Ghani presented current report of the Committee on a matter regarding services of employees of National Language Promotion Department.

The Chairperson Standing Committee on Postal Services Senator Khushbakht Shujat presented report on the Post Office Bill, 2019.

The Chairman, Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Farooq Hamid Naek presented report on the Anti-Money Laundering (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The Chairman, Standing Committee on Railways Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo presented report regarding non-availability of water, light, window glass and insufficient bogies in the trains operating between Quetta and Chaman.

The Chairman, Standing Committee on Defence Production Lt Gen ( R ) Abdul Qayyum presented report on the Heavy Industries Taxila board (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

A report of Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination regarding the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Bill, 2019 was withdrawn.

Related Topics

Senate Balochistan Quetta Water Sherry Rehman CPEC Chaman Taxila Asad Ali 2019 Pakistan Medical And Dental Council Post

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives President of Globa ..

23 minutes ago

PN to give befitting response to any misadventure ..

2 minutes ago

Seminar on 'Technical aspects of Kashmir issue' he ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammad Abbas back to Pakistan after being recall ..

2 minutes ago

Bahawalpur Waste Management Company to keep city c ..

2 minutes ago

Lawyer fraternity holds rally against India

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.