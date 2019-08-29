Eight reports of Standing Committees presented in Senate

The Senate on Thursday witnessed presentation of eight reports of various standing committees on three legislative proposals and four other matters referred to them

Convener, Special Committee on ChinaPak Economic Corridor (CPEC) Senator Sherry Rehman presented First Interim Report of the Special Committee of the Senate on CPEC.

On behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on National food Security and Research, a member of the Committee Senator Seemi Izdi presented report on a point of public importance regarding regularization of sixty four (64) posts of three projects in Balochistan.

On behalf of the Chairman Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, a member of the Committee Senator Mushtaq Ghani presented current report of the Committee on a matter regarding services of employees of National Language Promotion Department.

The Chairperson Standing Committee on Postal Services Senator Khushbakht Shujat presented report on the Post Office Bill, 2019.

The Chairman, Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Farooq Hamid Naek presented report on the Anti-Money Laundering (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The Chairman, Standing Committee on Railways Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo presented report regarding non-availability of water, light, window glass and insufficient bogies in the trains operating between Quetta and Chaman.

The Chairman, Standing Committee on Defence Production Lt Gen ( R ) Abdul Qayyum presented report on the Heavy Industries Taxila board (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

A report of Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination regarding the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Bill, 2019 was withdrawn.