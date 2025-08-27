Open Menu

Eight Rescued From Floodwater In Gujrat

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2025 | 03:20 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Eight people trapped in floodwater in Kot Ghulam Saman sector were safely

evacuated to a secure location.

The district administration and Rescue 1122 teams remained on high alert to handle

any further emergency.

The authorities urged residents to stay cautious and follow safety guidelines amid ongoing

waterlogging.

Emergency teams continued monitoring the situation to ensure timely assistance

and public safety.

More Stories From Pakistan