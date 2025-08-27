Eight Rescued From Floodwater In Gujrat
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2025 | 03:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Eight people trapped in floodwater in Kot Ghulam Saman sector were safely
evacuated to a secure location.
The district administration and Rescue 1122 teams remained on high alert to handle
any further emergency.
The authorities urged residents to stay cautious and follow safety guidelines amid ongoing
waterlogging.
Emergency teams continued monitoring the situation to ensure timely assistance
and public safety.
