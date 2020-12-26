UrduPoint.com
Eight Residential Plots Sealed In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 04:58 PM

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed eight residential plots in Millat Town on charge of their commercial construction

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed eight residential plots in Millat Town on charge of their commercial construction.

A spokesman for the FDA on Saturday said use of residential plots for commercial purposes was a violation of the law, therefore, the FDA team sealed the plots and warned owners to get their plots commercialized, otherwise, action would be taken against them.

Meanwhile, the FDA also removed encroachments from Susan Road Madina Town.

