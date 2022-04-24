Eight RO plants to be installed in tehsil Rojhan

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Provision of safe drinking facility is top priority of district administration and eight reverse osmosis (RO) plants would be installed in tehsil Rojhan.

This was informed by deputy commissioner Rajanpur while talking to APP on Sunday.

He informed that these plants would be installed at assistant commissioner office Rojhan, Government Degree College, Excellence Schools Girls and Boys and Tehsil Headquarters hospital.

Similarly, another 11 hand pumps, 4 in Tumman Gorchani, 4 in Tuman Daraishak, and two in Tuman Mazari would be installed. The plants would be installed almost in all areas wherein people would feel necessity.