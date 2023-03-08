UrduPoint.com

Eight Robbers Arrested

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Eight robbers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The police busted three dacoit gangs by arresting their eight active members and recovered four stolen motorcycles, animals, weapons and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that Nishatabad police conducted raid in Chak no.52-GB and arrested three dacoits including Ahsan Latif, Shahid and Bilal alias Bhola who were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police recovered 2 motorcycles, 3 pistols, cash and mobile phones from them.

Similarly, Sadar Tandlianwala police also arrested three dacoits including Zameer-ul-Hasan, Ghulam Abbas and Muhammad Imran along with 2 motorcycles, illegal pistols, cash and mobile phones from Chak No.412-GB.

Meanwhile, Lundianwala police nabbed two robbers of a gang including Qasim r/o Bucheki and Nawaz alias Bojha Waseer r/o Chak No.629-GB and recovered stolen animals worth Rs.700,000/- and cash amounting to Rs.40,000/- from them.

These accused were locked behind the bars while further investigation was under way, he added.

