UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight School Students Killed As Truck Hits Auto-rickshaw In Zafarwal

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 10:30 AM

Eight school students killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Zafarwal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :At least eight students including rickshaw driver were killed and three others critical injured when a truck loaded with gravel overturned and falls on a rickshaw near Shakerghar road Zafarwal tehsil of Narowal district on early Friday morning.

According to details, the condition of three injured students is stated to be critical when they shifted to nearby hospital.

Rescue 1122 and Edhi ambulances reached the site when they informed immediately after the incident, Rescue 1122 said.

All the nine victims riding on a motorcycle-rickshaw were on their way to school when a truck overturned and fell on the rickshaw, said rescue official.

The police were investigating the incident and registered the case against the truck driver.

Related Topics

Injured Police Driver Road Narowal SITE Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 6, 2019 in Pakistan

17 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber, Russian Business Council eye furt ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah World Book Capital Office reviews emirate& ..

11 hours ago

Ministerial Meeting of Arab Economic Council prais ..

11 hours ago

OFID commits US$45m to Viet Nam’s transport infr ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.