Eight school students killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Zafarwal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :At least eight students including rickshaw driver were killed and three others critical injured when a truck loaded with gravel overturned and falls on a rickshaw near Shakerghar road Zafarwal tehsil of Narowal district on early Friday morning.

According to details, the condition of three injured students is stated to be critical when they shifted to nearby hospital.

Rescue 1122 and Edhi ambulances reached the site when they informed immediately after the incident, Rescue 1122 said.

All the nine victims riding on a motorcycle-rickshaw were on their way to school when a truck overturned and fell on the rickshaw, said rescue official.

The police were investigating the incident and registered the case against the truck driver.