Eight schools sealed due to COVID-19 cases

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Eight schools have been sealed for a week owing to appearance of coronavirus positive cases among the teachers and students as well in Attock district.

Talking to APP, CEO education Attock Mohsin Abbas said the schools which have been sealed included GGHS Mari Kanjoor , GGES Jalwal , GGPS Dandi Jaswal , GGHS Nowshera, GMPS Bai , GGHS Rangoo , GGPS Sirka and GGHS Shakardara.

He said the step had been taken to control the spread of deadly virus.

Incharge Corona Cell Dr Jawad said that 19 new COVID-19 positive cases had been reported during the last 24 hours, reaching the total number of positive patients to 1856.

He said that so for screening of 35240 individuals was done and out of these 29173 were reported negative while result of 959 is still awaited.

He said that so for 109 patients have died because of coronavirus which included 35 deaths in DHQ Hospital, 51 in out of district hospitals and 23 in other hospitals of the Attock district . He said that at present 6 patients are under treatment and 293 are home isolated .He emphasised upon the people to follow the SOPs issued by the government as it was the only solution to control the pandemic .