Eight Secondary, as many Higher Secondary schools to be supervised by dist

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2023 | 02:30 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Four Secondary and as many Higher Secondary Schools of each tehsil of the district would be brought under the control of district administration to be supervised by DC, ADCs and ACs.

It was decided in a meeting carrying agenda of school reforms with Deputy Commissioner Shahid Zaman in the chair.

CEO Education Idrees Khan, DEOs, Deputy DEOs, Assistant Director Khurshid Qaisrani and others participated in the meeting.

On the occasion, it was ascertained that the standard of the school education would be made at par with Danish and Centre of Excellence, the renowned school systems working here like other districts in the province.

The meeting reviewed indicators of the School Improvement Frame to improve performance in educational ranking in the province.

Deputy commissioner Shahid Zaman stressed to take grave measures to achieve good performance in the school system.

He emphasized everybody related to the education system plays a cohesive role in reaching out healthy environment of schooling.

