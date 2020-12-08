UrduPoint.com
Eight Senior Engineers Of Fesco Promoted

Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has promoted its 8 engineers as superintending engineers in grade-19.

A spokesman for the company said on Tuesday those who were promoted include Deputy Director (S&I) FESCO Muhammad Saeed, Xen (Operation) FESCO Division Sargodha Muhammad Munawwar Khan, Xen (Operation) FESCO Division Toba Tek Singh Faisal Raza Marth, Additional Director (Commercial) Khalid Mehmood, Senior Budget & Accounts Officer Ali Muhammad, Senior Engineer (Technical) Umar Hayat Gondal, Deputy Director (Technical) FESCO Amir Mehmood Elahi and Additional (Director) S&I Rao Mubasshar Hayat.

The company also transferred newly promoted Ali Muhammad to Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) while Umar Hayat Gondal, Amir Mehboob Elahi and Rao Mubasshar Hayat were transferred to Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO).

Meanwhile, the FESCO also promoted Additional Director (Public Relations) Tahir Mehmood Sheikh as Director (Public Relations) in grade-19 and transferred him to MEPCO, spokesman added.

