Eight shelters homes in six districts of Hazara established

To protect the poor and homeless people from freezing temperatures in all over Hazara division Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Wednesday established 8 shelter homes

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :To protect the poor and homeless people from freezing temperatures in all over Hazara division Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Wednesday established 8 shelter homes. According to the sources, KP government established one shelters home each in Abbottabad , Battagram, Upper Kohistan , Lower Kohistan , and Mansehra while in Haripur three shelter homes were established.

In the shelter houses basic necessities of life including food items, beds, blankets, wash rooms were provided.

The Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) in its figures disclosed that in 29 districts of the province 61 shelters houses were established following the directives of the KP government. Dozens of homeless people have entered in the shelters house while the maximum number of people have been registered in Haripur.