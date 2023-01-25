Eight shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates arrested eight shopkeepers for profiteering in the city during a crackdown launched against profiteers.

According to official sources, magistrates visited various areas of the City, including Satellite Town, Quenchi Mor,Chak No 49 NB, and eight shopkeepers were involved in profiteering.

The price control magistrates got registered cases against Haris, Mehmood, Haneef, Asif, Zulfiqar,Abbas,Shoaib and Akhtar besides imposing fine on other shopkeepers.