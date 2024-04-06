Eight shopkeepers booked for profiteering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Eight shopkeepers were booked for profiteering in various parts of the city, here on Saturday.

According to official sources,the price control magistrates checked various points,including Manzoor Hayyat colony,Bhalwal road, Faisalabad road and found that shopkeepers named Imran,Ahmed Khan,Amjad,Muhammad Asif,Safdar,Dilshan,Haq Nawaz and Yousaf were selling eatable items at exorbitant rates.

The price control magistrate imposed fine on various shopkeepers for overcharging.