Open Menu

Eight Shopkeepers Booked For Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Eight shopkeepers booked for profiteering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Eight shopkeepers were booked for profiteering in various parts of the city, here on Saturday.

According to official sources,the price control magistrates checked various points,including Manzoor Hayyat colony,Bhalwal road, Faisalabad road and found that shopkeepers named Imran,Ahmed Khan,Amjad,Muhammad Asif,Safdar,Dilshan,Haq Nawaz and Yousaf were selling eatable items at exorbitant rates.

The price control magistrate imposed fine on various shopkeepers for overcharging.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Road Price Bhalwal

Recent Stories

Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Ind ..

Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister

39 seconds ago
 Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karach ..

Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Al Qudus day rally held

Al Qudus day rally held

13 hours ago
 Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issu ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal

14 hours ago
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

14 hours ago
 FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

14 hours ago
 Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina m ..

Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh

14 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sat ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..

14 hours ago
 President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

14 hours ago
 Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar e ..

Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan