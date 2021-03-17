UrduPoint.com
Eight Shopkeepers Held, 27 Shops Sealed Over Corona SOPs Violation

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:10 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration teams launched crackdown and caught eight shopkeepers and sealed 27 shops over violation of Corona SOPs in the district during last 24 hours.

Price magistrate Nouman Abid made inspection at Gardezi market and MDA Chowk and sealed 20 shops. He also imposed Rs 5000 fine to shopkeepers.

The teams caught seven shopkeepers from Cantt area over violation.

Similarly, price magistrate Tariq Wali raided at chowk Fowara and Rasheedabad and sealed five shops.

The owner of a hotel at bypass chowk was nabbed over indoor dining services into the hotel.

The most of the shops were got closed by 6 pm as per following Corona SOPs.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority, Rana Mohsin raided and impounded nine buses, challaned 23 and also imposed Rs 71000 fine to bus owners over violation of Corona SOPs.

