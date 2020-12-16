Eight shopkeepers held in Sargodha for overcharging

The price control magistrates arrested eight shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the district on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates arrested eight shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the district on Wednesday.

According to the district administration spokesman here on Wednesday, the magistrates conducted raids at various points including Muhammadi colony, Istaqlalabad, GBS, Bhalwal and found eight violators including-- Anees-ul-Rehman,Yasir,Muhammad Asif,Yamin,Manzoor Ahmed,Imran Ali,Asif Shoukat and Faisal and imposed cash amounting to Rs 25,000 fine on several shopkeepers.